Mumbai: Online gambling racket busted, one held

The crime branch of Mumbai Police on Thursday busted an online gambling racket and arrested a man from Kharghar in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, an official said.

The accused was identified as Wasim Iliyas Ansari (43).

Ansari, who repairs computers, and his associates allegedly ran a gambling racket which operated through mobile phones.

Money was collected through bank accounts set up by using forged documents, the official said, adding that search was on for some other accused.

