U.S. charges second man in plot to assassinate Haitian president Moise

The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it has charged a second man - Rodolphe Jaar - for his role in the assassination of former Haitian President Jovenel Moise in July 2021. Jaar, 49, a dual Haitian-Chilean citizen, was arrested on Wednesday, the department said. He is charged with conspiring to commit murder or kidnapping outside of the United States and providing material support resulting in death.

He is now the second defendant to face charges in connection with Moise's murder. Earlier this month, the United States charged Mario Palacios https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/us-arrests-suspect-haiti-presidential-assassination-source-says-2022-01-04, a former Colombian military officer, saying he was part of a conspiracy that first planned to kidnap Moise, but later evolved into an assassination plot after conspirators were unable to find a plane to take the president out of Haiti.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)