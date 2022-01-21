U.S. charges second man in plot to assassinate Haitian president Moise
The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it has charged a second man - Rodolphe Jaar - for his role in the assassination of former Haitian President Jovenel Moise in July 2021. He is charged with conspiring to commit murder or kidnapping outside of the United States and providing material support resulting in death. He is now the second defendant to face charges in connection with Moise's murder.
Jaar, 49, a dual Haitian-Chilean citizen, was arrested on Wednesday, the department said.
Earlier this month, the United States charged Mario Palacios https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/us-arrests-suspect-haiti-presidential-assassination-source-says-2022-01-04, a former Colombian military officer, saying he was part of a conspiracy that first planned to kidnap Moise, but later evolved into an assassination plot after conspirators were unable to find a plane to take the president out of Haiti.
