Left Menu

Islamic State militants attack prison in Syria's al-Hasaka, U.S.-backed SDF says

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2022 01:16 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 01:16 IST
Islamic State militants attack prison in Syria's al-Hasaka, U.S.-backed SDF says

Islamic State militants attacked a prison in Syria's al-Hasaka in an attempt to free prisoners belonging to the group, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said in a statement on Thursday.

Islamic State "sleeper cells ... infiltrated from the surrounding neighbourhoods and clashed with the internal Security Forces," the U.S. backed group added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
3
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022