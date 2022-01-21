Islamic State militants attack prison in Syria's al-Hasaka, U.S.-backed SDF says

Islamic State militants attacked a prison in Syria's al-Hasaka in an attempt to free prisoners belonging to the group, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said in a statement on Thursday.

Islamic State "sleeper cells ... infiltrated from the surrounding neighbourhoods and clashed with the internal Security Forces," the U.S. backed group added.

