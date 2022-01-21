Islamic State militants attack prison in Syria's al-Hasaka, U.S.-backed SDF says
Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2022 01:16 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 01:16 IST
Islamic State militants attacked a prison in Syria's al-Hasaka in an attempt to free prisoners belonging to the group, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said in a statement on Thursday.
Islamic State "sleeper cells ... infiltrated from the surrounding neighbourhoods and clashed with the internal Security Forces," the U.S. backed group added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japan asks U.S. to take COVID-19 counter-measures at military bases - Kyodo
U.S. prisons chief to retire amid criticism over COVID-19 response
FOREX-Dollar near five-year high to yen as U.S. yields surge on hawkish Fed
U.S. strengthens infection controls at military bases in Japan
U.S. Forces Japan to impose stronger measures against COVID infections