Israel's defence chief isolates at home after positive COVID test

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said on Friday he was isolated after testing positive for COVID-19 and was in good health.

"I feel good because I am vaccinated. In the coming days I will manage security affairs from my home," Gantz wrote on Twitter.

Israel has shortened its mandatory isolation period for confirmed carriers to five days. Other senior Israeli cabinet members, including the foreign and finance ministers, have recently tested positive for COVID-19 as well.

