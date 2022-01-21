Left Menu

Punjab: 2 kg RDX recovered from Dinanagar

Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, Gurdaspur police in Punjab recovered around two kilograms of RDX explosives from the Dinanagar area.

ANI | Dinanagar (Punjab) | Updated: 21-01-2022 14:04 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 14:04 IST
Punjab: 2 kg RDX recovered from Dinanagar
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, Gurdaspur police in Punjab recovered around two kilograms of RDX explosives from the Dinanagar area. A local police official present at the site told ANI, "Gurdaspur police recovered around 2 kg RDX from Dinanagar. This comes minutes before senior police officers were scheduled to hold a press conference in Chandigarh today."

On December 3 last year, Punjab police busted two Pakistan ISI-backed terror modules in Gurdaspur's village of Punjab and recovered a tiffin bomb, four hand grenades. Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022