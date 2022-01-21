Left Menu

Ukraine says Russia recruiting mercenaries, sending weapons to eastern Ukraine

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 21-01-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 14:34 IST
Ukraine says Russia recruiting mercenaries, sending weapons to eastern Ukraine
Ukraine Flag Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's military intelligence said on Friday that Russia was actively recruiting mercenaries and sending them for intensive training in separatist-controlled areas of eastern Ukraine.

It said in a statement that fuel, several tanks, artillery and mortars had been secretly taken to the area from Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022