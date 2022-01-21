Ukraine says Russia recruiting mercenaries, sending weapons to eastern Ukraine
Ukraine's military intelligence said on Friday that Russia was actively recruiting mercenaries and sending them for intensive training in separatist-controlled areas of eastern Ukraine.
It said in a statement that fuel, several tanks, artillery and mortars had been secretly taken to the area from Russia.
