Illegal firearms unit busted in Shahjahanpur, 2 arrested

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 21-01-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 17:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday arrested two gun manufacturers and recovered a large quantity of finished and semi-finished illegal firearms.

Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said that on a tip-off, a raid was carried out at a brick kiln lying closed in the Tehbarganj area and arrested two persons.

Five country-made pistols, a large number of machines and semi-finished illegal firearms besides raw material were also recovered, he said.

Quoting one of the accused, Kumar said that with an increase in demand ''because of the assembly elections and fear of the police'', Harpreet, a resident of Lucknow chose the closed kiln in the deserted area and established his illegal arms factory there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

