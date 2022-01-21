Gurgaon: Spa manager attacked for asking man to wear face mask, show vaccination certificate

Left Menu

The manager of a spa here was beaten up by an unidentified man after she denied him entry without a face mask and his Covid vaccination certificate, police said on Friday.

The incident, which took place in Palam Vihar area on January 13, was captured on CCTV cameras at the spa, they said.

According to the complaint filed by the spa manager, Suman Pandey, the accused came to the spa in an inebriated state around 3 pm on January 13 and was not wearing a face mask. She asked him to wear a face mask and show his double Covid vaccination certificate before entering the spa.

Pandey alleged that the man came thrice and each time she asked him to wear a mask and show his vaccination certificate, which angered him. The accused punched her in the left eye and stomach. As a result, her glasses broke and she started vomiting.

She was rushed to the hospital by a security guard. When the victim was in the hospital, the accused kept calling her and threatened her, according to the complaint.

On the basis of Pandey's complaint, an FIR has been registered against the unidentified accused under sections 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Palam Vihar police station.

''We are scanning CCTV footage of the spa to identify the accused. He will be arrested at the earliest possible,'' said Inspector Jitender Kumar, Station House Officer of Palam Vihar police station.

