Czech defence minister to propose ammunition shipment to Ukraine

Czech Defence Minister Jana Cernochova will propose to the cabinet next week a delivery of artillery ammunition to Ukraine, amid fears that Russia could be readying an invasion.

Cernochova said the Czech Republic had picked 152-milimetre caliber ammunition from a list of supplies requested by the government in Kiev. She said further details on the shipment would be released after cabinet debates the proposal next Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)