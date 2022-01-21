Left Menu

SC notice to Centre on plea seeking effective implementation of Section 4 of RTI Act

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre on a plea seeking effective implementation of a provision of the Right to Information Act which mandates public authorities for suo motu disclosure of vital information about their functioning.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 22:31 IST
SC notice to Centre on plea seeking effective implementation of Section 4 of RTI Act
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre on a plea seeking effective implementation of a provision of the Right to Information Act which mandates public authorities for suo motu disclosure of vital information about their functioning. A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh sought response from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, and others on the plea filed by Kishan Chand Jain seeking effective implementation of the mandate of Section 4 of the Right to Information Act, 2005 dealing with the obligations of public authorities.

The plea sought effective implementation of the mandate of Section 4 of the RTI Act dealing with the obligations of public authorities, which the petitioner claimed to be the soul of the Act without which the statute would be reduced to an "ornamental legislation". Section 4(1)(b) of the RTI Act lays down the information which should be disclosed by Public Authorities on a suo motu or proactive basis, Section 4(2) and Section 4(3) prescribe the method of dissemination of this information. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022