Left Menu

Islamic State says its militants are attacking a prison in Syria's Hasaka

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 21-01-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 22:32 IST
Islamic State says its militants are attacking a prison in Syria's Hasaka
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Islamic State militants are waging a wide-scale attack on a prison in Syria's al-Hasaka city in an attempt to free prisoners belonging to the group, the group's Amaq News Agency said on Friday, quoting a security source. A military source in the Kurdish-led forces in Syria earlier reported killing 23 Islamic State militants including foreigners in clashes after the jihadist group attacked the prison in the northeastern Syrian city.

The IS statement, carried on an affiliated Telegram channel, said clashes are still ongoing in the surrounding area and in other neighborhoods.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022