Islamic State says its militants are attacking a prison in Syria's Hasaka
Islamic State militants are waging a wide-scale attack on a prison in Syria's al-Hasaka city in an attempt to free prisoners belonging to the group, the group's Amaq News Agency said on Friday, quoting a security source. A military source in the Kurdish-led forces in Syria earlier reported killing 23 Islamic State militants including foreigners in clashes after the jihadist group attacked the prison in the northeastern Syrian city.
The IS statement, carried on an affiliated Telegram channel, said clashes are still ongoing in the surrounding area and in other neighborhoods.
