UP polls: Around 6.72 lakh arms deposited with police

Police have seized 4,767 arms, 5,003 bullets, 214 units of explosive substances and 109 bombs, he said, adding 90 centres of manufacturing of illegal arms have been raided following the imposition of the poll code.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-01-2022 23:46 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 23:46 IST
Following the implementation of the election code, around 6.72 lakh licensed weapons have been deposited with police in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said on Friday.

He said in a statement that licences of 862 arms were cancelled. Police have seized 4,767 arms, 5,003 bullets, 214 units of explosive substances and 109 bombs, he said, adding 90 centres of manufacturing of illegal arms have been raided following the imposition of the poll code. So far, 233 FIRs have been registered for the violation of the poll code, of which 44 were registered on Friday. The excise and police departments have seized over 5.09 lakh litres of liquor worth over Rs 10.43 crore. The income tax department has recovered more than Rs 9.27 crore till now, of which Rs 50.97 lakh in cash was recovered on Friday, the CEO said.

