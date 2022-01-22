Leopard mauls 12-yr-old to death in UP's Bahraich

A 12-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard in Motipur range of the Katarniaghat wildlife sanctuary on Friday, officials said.

They said the girl Soni, a resident of Khatikanpurva village, was standing in a field in the afternoon when a leopard came out of the jungle and attacked her. As the villagers began shouting and threatening the leopard, it strayed back into the jungle. But, enough damage had been done and the girl was dead, they said.

Divisional Forest Officer, Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, Akashdeep Wadhawan said a number of teams of the police and forest department rushed to the incident spot on receiving the news.

He said Soni’s family members will be given compensation as per law and that the villagers have been told to remain alert.

He said teams are patrolling the area to catch the leopard.

On Monday, two children in Pakadhia Deewan and Mangalpurva villages were killed in leopard attacks.

