New York police officer killed after domestic violence call

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2022 09:03 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 09:03 IST
One New York police officer is dead and another is fighting for his life after they were shot responding to a domestic violence call, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said during a news conference on Friday.

"Tonight, a 22 year-old son, husband, officer and friend was killed because he did what we asked him to do," she said.

Also Read: Italian man accused of stealing unpublished books pleads not guilty in New York

