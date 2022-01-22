New York police officer killed after domestic violence call
Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2022 09:03 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 09:03 IST
One New York police officer is dead and another is fighting for his life after they were shot responding to a domestic violence call, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said during a news conference on Friday.
"Tonight, a 22 year-old son, husband, officer and friend was killed because he did what we asked him to do," she said.
Also Read: Italian man accused of stealing unpublished books pleads not guilty in New York
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New York
Advertisement