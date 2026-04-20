Cuba's Nightlife: An Empty Stage Amid Economic Strife

Havana's famed nightlife, once a beacon for tourists, has been drastically muted as the city endures its most severe economic crisis in recent decades. The backdrop of Cuba's deteriorating situation is largely painted by an oil embargo and the tightened economic sanctions imposed by the Trump administration.

Following a resurgence in tourism post-2016, Cuba's economic landscape seemed hopeful with new private businesses and a boom in visitors. However, the reversal of these trends has left the streets barren. Gasoline rationing and the departure of international airlines are tangible markers of the strife now characterizing daily life.

The tightening grip on resources and an exodus of young and talented Cubans illustrate the depth of the crisis. Entrepreneurs like Yeni Pérez express resilience amid these challenges, holding on to hopes for better days even as client numbers dwindle and the city's spirit seems to fade.

(With inputs from agencies.)