COVID-19: Lockdowns, curfews not required if people are disciplined, says MoS Shobha Karandlaje

In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country, Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje on Friday said that lockdowns and curfews are not required if people are disciplined.

ANI | Chikmagalur (Karnataka) | Updated: 22-01-2022 09:26 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 09:26 IST
Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country, Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje on Friday said that lockdowns and curfews are not required if people are disciplined. The Union Minister of State, who was on a personal visit to her hometown here, urged people to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.

"We have to learn to live with COVID-19 at present. We are living in the presence of this virus for the past few months. I know that curfews disturb people's lives. I believe that lockdown and curfews are not required if people are disciplined. I urge all the people to wear masks and follow the COVID-19 guidelines," she said while addressing the reporters on Friday. Speaking to reporters, she said the government and health department should take the opinion of experts on imposing curfews and lockdowns.

Hailing the decision by the Karnataka government to lift the weekend curfews, the minister said that such decisions are taken keeping in interests of autorickshaw drivers, taxi drivers and those involved in hotel businesses. The Karnataka government on Friday decided to withdraw the weekend curfew in the state.

As per a release from the Chief Minister's Office, the decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on COVID-19 situation in the state. However, depending on the hospitalisation trend next week, a suitable decision would be taken at a meeting on whether to reimpose the restrictions, added the release.

On January 4, amid surging COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government had imposed a weekend curfew in the state for the next two weeks. During the meeting, it was decided that the night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will continue be in force. Malls, hotels, bars, clubs and pubs will continue operating at 50 per cent capacity and mandatory double vaccination against COVID-19.

Karnataka on Friday recorded 48,049 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin. The state has recorded 22 Covid related deaths from this virus yesterday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

