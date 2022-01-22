Left Menu

MP: Three from Chhattisgarh held for attempting to hunt wild animals in Anuppur

PTI | Anuppur | Updated: 22-01-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 13:41 IST
MP: Three from Chhattisgarh held for attempting to hunt wild animals in Anuppur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three men from Chhattisgarh have been arrested for allegedly attempting to hunt wild animals in a forested area of Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district, a forest official said on Saturday.

The state forest department had received information that some people were hanging around near the thick-forested Kirar Valley area, some 12 km from the district headquarters, on Friday night, Anuppur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Dr AA Ansari said.

Forest officials intercepted a man in a car at the spot and on questioning him, found that two of his accomplices had ventured into the jungle, he said.

"We arrested Sohrab Firdausi (32), Vakeel Firdausi (33) and Arif Firdausi (35). We recovered a rifle, 35 cartridges, one empty cartridge, two knives, a torch and blood-stained plastic bags among other things from them," Ansari said.

The trio admitted that they were planning to poach wild animals, he said. The accused hail from Ambikapur area of Surguja district in neighbouring Chhattisgarh and had come down to Anuppur for hunting, the official said. The trio have been booked under relevant provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act and Arms Act, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen tests in kids; COVID transmission through breastmilk unlikely; New York Mayor Adams to receive first paycheck in cryptocurrency and more

Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen test...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022