Lebanon's PM to meet Kuwaiti foreign minister in Beirut

Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati will meet Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah on Saturday in Beirut, Mikati's office said in a statement.

In October, Kuwait, along with Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, expelled Lebanese diplomats and recalled their own envoys following a minister's critical comments about the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen.

