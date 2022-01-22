Left Menu

MP: Ganja, liquor cumulatively worth Rs 2.90 cr seized in Agar Malwa, Shajapur

PTI | Shajapur/Agarmalwa | Updated: 22-01-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 19:24 IST
Illicit liquor and ganja worth Rs 2.90 crore were seized in Shajapur and Agar Malwa districts in Madhya Pradesh, senior police officials said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip off, 836.5 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 1.68 crore hidden under manganese coming from Vishakhapatnam was seized from a truck that was intercepted in Lohariya Jod, Agar Malwa Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar Sagar told reporters.

''The truck was going to Punjab through Rajasthan. Three persons were arrested and 29.5 tonnes of manganese was also seized,'' he said.

In Shajapur district, liquor worth Rs 1.20 crore hidden inside a gas tanker bearing a Gujarat number was seized at around 2am on Saturday, leading to the arrest of the driver, a resident of Barmer in Rajasthan, Maksi police station in charge Gopal Singh Chouhan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

