R-Day: Jal Shakti ministry to display tableau showing water supply at altitude of 13,000 ft

Trained local women are conducting water quality test by using Field Test Kits, according to documents shared by the Ministry of Jal Shakti.The ministry further said the rear part of the tableau will depict how animals and helicopters are used to lift and transport construction material when in winters, at an altitude of 13,000 ft, temperature falls to minus 20 degrees Celsius, water sources get frozen, supply lines become inoperative, pipes burst and supply of materials is affected badly.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 19:44 IST
The tableau will show a droplet figure at the front depicting the achievement of 'Har Ghar Jal' and community ownership of village water supply. Image Credit: Twitter (@JalShaktiAbhyan)
A tableau depicting Jal Jeevan Mission providing clean tap water to homes of people living in Ladakh at an altitude of more than 13,000 feet in harsh winters will be displayed at the Republic Day parade this year.

The tableau will show a droplet figure at the front depicting the achievement of 'Har Ghar Jal' and community ownership of village water supply.

"Middle section (of the tableau) will showcase the joy of the community now getting clean tap water in the comfort of their homes, schools and anganwadis. Trained local women are conducting water quality test by using Field Test Kits," according to documents shared by the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The ministry further said the rear part of the tableau will depict how animals and helicopters are used to lift and transport construction material when in winters, at an altitude of 13,000 ft, temperature falls to minus 20 degrees Celsius, water sources get frozen, supply lines become inoperative, pipes burst and supply of materials is affected badly. "This part will also depict technical challenges to draw water from frozen water sources. Due to freezing temperatures, main water supply lines are laid below frost line," the ministry said.

"Wherever pipes come above the frost line, these are encased in 4 dm of glass wool, wood and aluminium jacketing for insulation. Solar power plays an integral part to ensure continuous flow of water in the pipeline," it added.

