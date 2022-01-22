Left Menu

Mumbai high-rise fire started on 15th floor, went up till 19th floor, says DCP

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 20:27 IST
The fire in a high-rise in Tardeo in Mumbai on Saturday morning that killed six people and injured 23 started on the 15th floor and went up to the 19th floor through a duct, a senior police official said late evening.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sourabh Tripathi said primary information indicates the fire started on the 15th floor and moved till the 19th floor, which ended up as the most affected one.

Fire brigade and police personnel undertook a joint operation to get residents out of the ground-plus-20 structure safely, he said, adding that smoke continued to bellow out even after the blaze was contained.

A BMC official said the blaze, which started at 7:28am, was extinguished at 12:20pm with the help of 15 fire-tending vehicles, giving rise to suspicion if the five hours it took for the operation to get completed was a reflection of the poor state of equipment installed for such incidents in the high-rise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

