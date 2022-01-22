Left Menu

NCC cadets should strive for new dawn of progress free from prejudices of religions, castes: Rajnath

A new dawn of human progress awaits the cadets of the National Cadet Corps NCC and they should strive to make it free of petty jealousies and soul-sapping prejudices of regions, religions, castes and classes, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.Every generation has discovered the truths of life anew.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 21:00 IST
NCC cadets should strive for new dawn of progress free from prejudices of religions, castes: Rajnath
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A new dawn of human progress awaits the cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and they should strive to make it free of petty jealousies and soul-sapping prejudices of regions, religions, castes and classes, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.

''Every generation has discovered the truths of life anew. The truths that we discovered or our preceding generations discovered, would certainly aid you in your process of discovery,'' Singh said in his virtual address to cadets at NCC's Republic Day camp.

He said the youth will have to work to find the solutions themselves.

''A new dawn of human progress awaits you. Let that dawn be free from petty jealousies and soul-sapping prejudices of regions, religions, castes and classes,'' he mentioned.

''Let there be equality between men and women, enjoying the highest measure of liberty, consistent with the common good,'' he noted.

The minister said the youth should dream big, think new and different ideas, dare to chart their own course, venture into rough seas with a sensitive heart, and bring back the pearl of wisdom and empathy.

He said the lessons learnt at the camp such as unity, discipline, truthfulness, courage, harmony, fraternity and leadership, have always been the guiding qualities in our country, and by adopting these qualities, our youth set a great ideal in the society.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
4
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022