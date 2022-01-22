National War Memorial epitome of all war memorials in country, says gallantry awardee officer from elite SFF unit

The National War Memorial is the 'epitome' of all war memorials in the country, said an officer from the elite Special Frontier Force on Saturday after receiving a gallantry medal for an operation to capture a strategic height across the Chushul valley in Eastern Ladakh on August 30, 2020. Indian Army had launched an operation on August 29-30, 2020 to capture heights along the Rezang La heights near Southern banks of Pangong lake to take over the heights right on the LAC before the Chinese could do so.

"There are many war memorials in the country but National War Memorial is the epitome of all. Very proud moment for soldiers in the country. National War Memorial shows that a shaheed soldier will always be remembered", said Lt Col Neeraj Kr Singh, 7 Vikas SFF. Singh of 7 Vikas (Special Frontier Force) received the Sena Medal Gallantry for his role in an operation to capture a strategic height across the Chushul valley in Eastern Ladakh on August 30, 2020.

He further stated that the war memorial was very important for the country. "The merger of Amar Jawan Jyoti with the National War Memorial is a very proud moment for all soldiers. This signifies that a soldier is always ready to sacrifice his life for the country." (ANI)

