Left Menu

National War Memorial epitome of all war memorials in country, says gallantry awardee officer from elite SFF unit

The National War Memorial is the 'epitome' of all war memorials in the country, said an officer from the elite Special Frontier Force on Saturday after receiving a gallantry medal for an operation to capture a strategic height across the Chushul valley in Eastern Ladakh on August 30, 2020.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 21:16 IST
National War Memorial epitome of all war memorials in country, says gallantry awardee officer from elite SFF unit
Lt Col Neeraj Kumar Singh. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National War Memorial is the 'epitome' of all war memorials in the country, said an officer from the elite Special Frontier Force on Saturday after receiving a gallantry medal for an operation to capture a strategic height across the Chushul valley in Eastern Ladakh on August 30, 2020. Indian Army had launched an operation on August 29-30, 2020 to capture heights along the Rezang La heights near Southern banks of Pangong lake to take over the heights right on the LAC before the Chinese could do so.

"There are many war memorials in the country but National War Memorial is the epitome of all. Very proud moment for soldiers in the country. National War Memorial shows that a shaheed soldier will always be remembered", said Lt Col Neeraj Kr Singh, 7 Vikas SFF. Singh of 7 Vikas (Special Frontier Force) received the Sena Medal Gallantry for his role in an operation to capture a strategic height across the Chushul valley in Eastern Ladakh on August 30, 2020.

He further stated that the war memorial was very important for the country. "The merger of Amar Jawan Jyoti with the National War Memorial is a very proud moment for all soldiers. This signifies that a soldier is always ready to sacrifice his life for the country." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
4
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022