Left Menu

Retired HC Judge K L Manjunath no more

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-01-2022 12:24 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 12:24 IST
Retired HC Judge K L Manjunath no more
  • Country:
  • India

Retired High Court judge Justice K L Manjunath passed away in the wee hours of Sunday at his residence due to a massive cardiac arrest at the age of 68, family sources said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, his ministerial colleagues and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy have condoled the demise of Justice Manjunath.

Born on April 21, 1953, Justice Manjunath had enrolled as an advocate in September 1974 and practised in the High Court of Karnataka.

He was appointed as an additional judge of the Karnataka High Court in December 2000 and became a permanent judge in October 2001.

Bommai visited Justice Manjunath's residence at Kamakshipalya and paid his last respects to him by laying wreath on his mortal remains.

In his condolence message, Bommai said Justice Manjunath was a very good lawyer.

''His services as the President of Advocates Association, High Court judge, chairman of the Karnataka River Waters and Border Disputes Authority and the chairman of Andhra Pradesh Backward Classes Commission is commendable,'' Bommai said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China
2
Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

 Myanmar
3
UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

 United States
4
Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022