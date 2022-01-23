Left Menu

Ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe given Netaji Award 2022

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-01-2022 13:15 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 13:11 IST
Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was conferred with the Netaji Award 2022 by Netaji Research Bureau on Sunday.

Consul General of Japan in Kolkata Nakamura Yutaka received the honor on behalf of Abe at a function at the Elgin Road residence of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary.

Japanese Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki addressed the program virtually from New Delhi.

Sugata Bose, the grand-nephew of the legendary freedom fighter and Director of Netaji Research Bureau, described Abe as a great admirer of Netaji.

