Ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe given Netaji Award 2022
- Country:
- India
Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was conferred with the Netaji Award 2022 by Netaji Research Bureau on Sunday.
Consul General of Japan in Kolkata Nakamura Yutaka received the honor on behalf of Abe at a function at the Elgin Road residence of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary.
Japanese Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki addressed the program virtually from New Delhi.
Sugata Bose, the grand-nephew of the legendary freedom fighter and Director of Netaji Research Bureau, described Abe as a great admirer of Netaji.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
As nation is marking his 125th birth anniversary, grand statue of Subhas Chandra Bose to be installed at India Gate: PM Modi.
UP CM pays floral tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary
Karnataka CM pays tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary
PM Modi pays floral tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary
125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose will be celebrated at all schools and colleges in Karnataka: CM Bommai