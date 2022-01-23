119 cartons of liquor seized in UP's Shamli
PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 23-01-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 17:40 IST
Police in Shamli district on Sunday seized 119 cartons of Haryana-made liquor and arrested two people for allegedly smuggling it in the state. The liquor was seized from a car intercepted at a place under Jhinjhana Police Station area on Karnal-Meerut highway, police said. The arrested men were identified as Omkar and Robin, who upon interrogation revealed that they were bringing the liquor to distribute in the coming election, they said.
