Maoists blow up Rs 13-cr bridge in Jharkhand

Maoists on Sunday blew up a Rs 13-crore bridge on Barakar River in Jharkhands Giridih district, just a month after its inauguration, police said.The blast took place on the bridge between Baragada and Lurango in Dumri police station area around 2.30 AM on Sunday, Giridh Sub-divisional Police Officer Anil Kumar Singh said.The foundation for the bridge was laid in 2018 under the Mukhyamanti Gram Setu Yojana and it was inaugurated a month ago.The CPI Maoist is observing a resistance week in protest against the arrest of their top leader Prashant Bose.

PTI | Giridih | Updated: 23-01-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 20:34 IST
Maoists on Sunday blew up a Rs 13-crore bridge on Barakar River in Jharkhand's Giridih district, just a month after its inauguration, police said.

The blast took place on the bridge between Baragada and Lurango in Dumri police station area around 2.30 AM on Sunday, Giridh Sub-divisional Police Officer Anil Kumar Singh said.

The foundation for the bridge was laid in 2018 under the Mukhyamanti Gram Setu Yojana and it was inaugurated a month ago.

The CPI (Maoist) is observing a ''resistance week'' in protest against the arrest of their top leader Prashant Bose. The outfit blew up a mobile tower and torched another in Giridih district on Saturday. It has called for a shutdown in Bihar and Jharkhand on January 27.

Jharkhand Police arrested Prashant Bose alias Kishan Da, carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore, along with his wife Sheela Marandi in November last year.

Bose, the secretary of the CPI (Maoist)'s Eastern Regional Bureau, was in charge of insurgent activities in several states, including Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

