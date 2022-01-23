Left Menu

Scoreboard: 3rd ODI, Ind vs SA

PTI | Capetown | Updated: 23-01-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 22:43 IST
India Innings: KL Rahul c Malan b Ngidi 9 Shikhar Dhawan c de Kock b Phehlukwayo 61 Virat Kohli c Bavuma b Maharaj 65 Rishabh Pant c Magala b Phehlukwayo 0 Shreyas Iyer c Phehlukwayo b Magala 26 Suryakumar Yadav c Bavuma b Pretorius 39 Deepak Chahar c Pretorius b Ngidi 54 Jayant Yadav c Bavuma b Ngidi 2 Jasprit Bumrah c Bavuma b Phehlukwayo 12 Yuzvendra Chahal c Miller b Pretorius 2 Prasidh Krishna not out 2 Extras: (LB-2, NB-2, W-7) 11 Total: (All out in 49.2 overs) 283 Fall of wickets: 1-18, 2-116, 3-118, 4-156, 5-195, 6-210, 7-223, 8-278, 9-281, 10-283 Bowling: Lungi Ngidi 10-0-58-3, Dwaine Pretorius 9.2-0-54-2, Sisanda Magala 10-0-69-1, Keshav Maharaj 10-0-39-1, Andile Phehlukwayo 7-0-40-3, Aiden Markram 3-0-21-0.

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

