U.S. orders departure of Ukraine embassy staff family members

The United States on Sunday said it was ordering the departure of eligible family members of staff from its embassy in Ukraine and said all citizens should consider leaving due to the threat of military action from Russia.

"On Jan. 23, 2022, the Department of State authorized the voluntary departure of U.S. direct hire employees and ordered the departure of eligible family members from Embassy Kyiv due to the continued threat of Russian military action," it said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)