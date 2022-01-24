Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Crews make progress against California wildfire that triggered evacuations

Firefighters on Sunday made progress in battling a blaze burning near the mountainous Big Sur area in California that forced evacuations and shuttered a major highway. The Colorado Fire, which started on Friday night, was 25% contained as of early Sunday and burning across just over 1,000 acres, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said.

Arizona Democratic Party formally censures Sinema

The executive committee of the Arizona Democratic Party (ADP) formally censured U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema over her vote against changing rules in the chamber to steer through voting rights legislation, the state party said on Saturday. Sinema was one of two Democratic senators who joined with Republicans to vote against lowering the Senate's 60-vote threshold to 50 so that the Senate could pass voting rights bill without bipartisan support.

Sarah Palin set to battle New York Times at defamation trial

Sarah Palin, the former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee, has spent 4-1/2 years battling the New York Times over an editorial she said falsely linked her to a deadly Arizona mass shooting that left a U.S. congresswoman seriously wounded. On Monday, Palin is poised to try to begin convincing jurors in a lawsuit in Manhattan federal court that the newspaper and its former editorial page editor James Bennet defamed her.

'Our city against the killers,' New York mayor says after policeman killed

One New York City police officer was killed and another was fighting for his life after the pair were shot Friday while responding to a domestic violence call, authorities said. Neither of the officers have been identified by police. Authorities said that the policeman who died was a 22-year-old rookie officer.

Anti-abortion activists march in Washington, hoping it's the last time under Roe v. Wade

Tens of thousands of anti-abortion advocates gathered in Washington on Friday for the annual "March for Life," their mood boosted by the possibility that the U.S. Supreme Court could soon upend https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-supreme-court-consider-rolling-back-abortion-rights-2021-12-01 the Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. Despite freezing temperatures, the activists -- many attending with their school and church groups from around the country -- assembled on the National Mall carrying signs that read "I am the post-Roe generation" and "The future is anti-abortion."

U.S. Capitol riot probe to report any phony elector evidence to Justice Dept-chairman

The U.S. House probe of the deadly assault on the Capitol will share with federal prosecutors any evidence of potential crimes aimed at pushing phony Republican electors in states won by Democratic President Joe Biden, the committee's chairman said on Sunday. The House of Representatives Select Committee on Jan. 6 is looking for evidence that Republican officials in some states sought to nominate their own slates of electors, rather than those chosen by voters in 2020, panel chairman Representative Bernie Thompson told CBS News.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)