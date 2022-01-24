Left Menu

UAE says it intercepts 2 ballistic missiles over Abu Dhabi

In recent days, a Saudi-led coalition that the UAE backs unleashed punishing airstrikes targeting Yemen, knocking the Arab worlds poorest country off the internet and killed over 80 people at a detention center.The Houthis had threaten to take revenge against the Emirates and Saudi Arabia over those attacks.

The United Arab Emirates intercepted two ballistic missiles targeting Abu Dhabi early Monday, its state-run news agency reported, the latest attack to target the Emirati capital.

The WAM news agency said on Twitter that missile fragments fell harmlessly over the capital, Abu Dhabi.

The Emirates “is ready and ready to deal with any threats and that it takes all necessary measures to protect the state from all attacks,” WAM quoted the UAE Defense Ministry as saying.

Videos posted to social media show the sky over the capital light up before dawn Monday, with points of light looking like interceptor missiles in the sky. The videos corresponded to known features of Abu Dhabi. The missile fire disrupted traffic into Abu Dhabi International Airport, home to the long-haul carrier Etihad, for about an hour after the attack. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

However, the attack came a week after Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed an attack on the Emirati capital that killed three people and wounded six others. In recent days, a Saudi-led coalition that the UAE backs unleashed punishing airstrikes targeting Yemen, knocking the Arab world's poorest country off the internet and killed over 80 people at a detention center.

The Houthis had threaten to take revenge against the Emirates and Saudi Arabia over those attacks. On Sunday, the Saudi-led coalition said a Houthi-launched ballistic missile landed in an industrial area in Jizan, Saudi Arabia, slightly wounding a foreigner.

