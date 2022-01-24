Left Menu

EU to leave diplomats' families in Ukraine for now, Borrell says

24-01-2022
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

The European Union does not plan to withdraw diplomats' families from Ukraine at the moment, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said after Washington announced such a move, pointing out a military attack by Russia could come at any time. "We are not going to do the same thing because we don't know any specific reasons. But (U.S.) Secretary (of State Antony) Blinken will inform us," Borrell told reporters on Monday as he arrived for a meeting with his EU counterparts that Blinken is expected to join online.

