Heroin seized, three arrested in Shimla

Three people have been arrested after drugs were allegedly recovered from their possession in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district on Monday, police said. Tarun Dabas, Ankit, and Aman Dabas, who hail from Delhi, were arrested after the seizure of 33.30 gm heroin from their car at Shoghi, they added. An FIR has been registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)