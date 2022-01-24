Heroin seized, three arrested in Shimla
Shimla, Jan 24 PTI Three people have been arrested after drugs were allegedly recovered from their possession in Himachal Pradeshs Shimla district on Monday, police said. An FIR has been registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act Act. PTI DJI DV DV
Three people have been arrested after drugs were allegedly recovered from their possession in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district on Monday, police said. Tarun Dabas, Ankit, and Aman Dabas, who hail from Delhi, were arrested after the seizure of 33.30 gm heroin from their car at Shoghi, they added. An FIR has been registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act Act.
