Germany prepared to support Kyiv, Baerbock says
- Country:
- Germany
Germany is ready to help Ukraine financially and economically, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday in Brussels, as international pressure on Berlin is rising to deliver weapons to Kyiv.
"We are closed at Ukraine's side, with regard to financial support as well as economic support," Baerbock told reporters ahead of a meeting with her EU counterparts.
Responding to a question on whether cutting off Russia from the SWIFT global messaging system should be an option for sanctions, Baerbock repeated her position that the "hardest stick" may not always be the most intelligent weapon to be used at the end of the day.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: German health minister wants to revamp COVID-19 vaccination strategy; UK COVID-19 death toll exceeds 150,000 after Omicron surge and more
Parties say German vaccine mandate may take months to pass
Police arrest teen after German couple killed in own home
Health News Roundup: Germany assessing the reliability of antibody tests for Omicron - minister; Vaccine pass better than a mandatory order, says French govt spokesman and more
German vaccine mandate may take months to pass, parties say