Iran blames U.S. for slow pace of talks to revive 2015 nuclear pact

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 24-01-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 14:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Iran blames the United States on Monday for the slow pace of indirect talks on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

"The main reason behind the slow pace of the Vienna nuclear talks is the United States' lack of readiness," he said.

