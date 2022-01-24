Left Menu

WikiLeaks' Assange can take extradition appeal to UK's top court

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-01-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 16:26 IST
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will be able to go to Britain's Supreme Court to challenge a decision allowing him to be extradited to the United States to face 18 criminal charges including breaking a spying law. The High Court in London, which in December overturned a lower court's ruling that he should not be extradited because his mental health problems meant he would be at risk of suicide, said his application to certify a point of law was granted.

However, it refused him permission for a direct appeal, meaning the Supreme Court will have to decide whether or not it should hear his challenge.

