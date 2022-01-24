Left Menu

3 held for sexually abusing minor boy

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-01-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 21:55 IST
3 held for sexually abusing minor boy
Three people have been arrested on the charge of sexually abusing a minor boy, police said here on Monday.

Police said the 12-year-old boy was subjected to the sexual assault after the three took him to various places under the pretext of facilitating a song performance for a social media channel run by one of the accused.

The incident came to light when the parents noticed some changes in their son. He was then taken to a doctor who detected that the boy was subjected to unnatural sexual abuse.

The matter was reported to the police which arrested the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).

A Magistrate Court in Tirur today remanded the accused to judicial custody, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

