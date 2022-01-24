Sarah Palin trial against New York Times delayed because of Palin's positive COVID-19 test

A U.S. judge on Monday delayed Sarah Palin's defamation trial against The New York Times by 10 days to Feb. 3, after the 2008 Republican U.S. vice presidential candidate and former Alaska governor tested positive for the coronavirus.

The delay was announced by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan at a hearing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)