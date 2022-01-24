Sarah Palin trial against New York Times delayed because of Palin's positive COVID-19 test
Reuters | New York | Updated: 24-01-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 22:03 IST
- Country:
- United States
A U.S. judge on Monday delayed Sarah Palin's defamation trial against The New York Times by 10 days to Feb. 3, after the 2008 Republican U.S. vice presidential candidate and former Alaska governor tested positive for the coronavirus.
The delay was announced by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan at a hearing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Republican
- U.S.
- Alaska
- Manhattan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson will seek reelection
U.S. Republican Rep. Jordan says he will not cooperate Jan. 6 inquiry
U.S. Republican Rep. Jordan not to cooperate with Capitol attack probe
Not another 70 years: Republicans seek to douse Queen Elizabeth celebrations
Not another 70 years: Republicans seek to douse Queen Elizabeth celebrations