Burkina Faso ruling party says president survived assassination attempt
Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 24-01-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 22:11 IST
- Country:
- Senegal
Burkina Faso's ruling party said on Monday that President Roch Kabore had survived an assassination attempt, adding that what began as a mutiny by some soldiers on Sunday was rapidly evolving into a coup.
Also Read: Burkina Faso's President Kabore is held by mutinous soldiers
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Burkina Faso's
Advertisement