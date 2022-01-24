Left Menu

Burkina Faso ruling party says president survived assassination attempt

Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 24-01-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 22:11 IST
  • Country:
  • Senegal

Burkina Faso's ruling party said on Monday that President Roch Kabore had survived an assassination attempt, adding that what began as a mutiny by some soldiers on Sunday was rapidly evolving into a coup.

Also Read: Burkina Faso's President Kabore is held by mutinous soldiers

