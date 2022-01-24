Left Menu

Kuwait refers two army officers to prosecution over suspected corruption in Eurofighter deal

Kuwait has referred two senior army officers to the public prosecutor over suspected corruption related to a deal to buy Eurofighter Typhoon jets, the state anti-corruption body on Monday. without prior permission from the relevant authorities," the Kuwait Anti Corruption Authority (Nazaha) said in a statement.

Kuwait has referred two senior army officers to the public prosecutor over suspected corruption related to a deal to buy Eurofighter Typhoon jets, the state anti-corruption body on Monday. Kuwait received last month its first two Eurofighter Typhoons as part of an order for a total of 28 aircraft that will be delivered to the Kuwait Air Force.

"Investigations show that the defendants committed several violations that caused serious damage to public money by paying inflation bills to the manufacturer that exceeded the total value agreed upon in the main contract ... without prior permission from the relevant authorities," the Kuwait Anti Corruption Authority (Nazaha) said in a statement.

