J-K Police arrests man absconding for 3 years
The Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested a man who had been absconding for three years since his booking in a criminal case in Rajouri district, officials said on Monday.
Suleman Shah, a resident of Mangota village in Thanamandi, had been absconding after he was booked for threatening a person in 2019, they said.
A charge sheet was filed in the case and a general warrant under Section 512 of the CrPC was issued against him by a local court.
The Reasi district police traced the accused and arrested him, the officials said.
Rajouri Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohammad Aslam said a number of absconders have been arrested in the district in the recent past.
