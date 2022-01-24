Left Menu

J-K Police arrests man absconding for 3 years

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-01-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 22:36 IST
J-K Police arrests man absconding for 3 years
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested a man who had been absconding for three years since his booking in a criminal case in Rajouri district, officials said on Monday.

Suleman Shah, a resident of Mangota village in Thanamandi, had been absconding after he was booked for threatening a person in 2019, they said.

A charge sheet was filed in the case and a general warrant under Section 512 of the CrPC was issued against him by a local court.

The Reasi district police traced the accused and arrested him, the officials said.

Rajouri Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohammad Aslam said a number of absconders have been arrested in the district in the recent past.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar system

Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar syste...

 Canada
2
Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan culture

Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan cu...

 Tibet
3
Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s: Israel

Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s:...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit; Soccer-Man City's winning streak is over, United break into top four and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Aust...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022