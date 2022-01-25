Left Menu

Kerala: Main accused in RSS worker's murder in Palakkad arrested

The main accused in connection with the murder of an RSS worker, Sanjith in Kerala's Palakkad, which took place on November 15, was arrested on Monday.

ANI | Palakkad (Kerala) | Updated: 25-01-2022 10:34 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 10:34 IST
Kerala: Main accused in RSS worker's murder in Palakkad arrested
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The main accused in connection with the murder of an RSS worker, Sanjith in Kerala's Palakkad, which took place on November 15, was arrested on Monday. As per the Palakkad Police, a total of ten people have been arrested in the case so far, all of them are workers of the Popular Front of India (PFI).

The prime accused, Muhammad Haroon, is a native of Athikkode. It has also been informed that four accused, including one directly involved in murder, are yet to be arrested.

S Sanjith, an RSS worker, was hacked to death allegedly by the workers of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of the PFI, on November 15. According to the police, the deceased was waylaid and attacked when he was travelling with his wife on his motorbike. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022