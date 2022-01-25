Russia, China hold naval drills in Arabian Sea -report
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-01-2022 11:57 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 11:51 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Russian and Chinese navies held military exercises in the Arabian Sea, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's defence ministry as saying on Tuesday.
Russia, China and Iran have been holding joint naval drills in the Indian Ocean this month.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Interfax
- China
- Iran
- Chinese
- Arabian Sea
- Indian
- defence ministry
- Russia
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ashwin best Indian bowler I have ever faced, says Labuschagne
Vietnamese agricultural exports to China halts, congestion at Chinese ports
Urbanista forays into Indian market, aims 5% mkt share in premium headphone, TWS segments
Edelweiss group partners Indian Bank for co-lending to priority segment
Singapore think-tank ISAS aims to be research hub on S Asia, says Indian-origin director