London police investigating Downing Street lockdown parties
PTI | London | Updated: 25-01-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 16:06 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
London police said Tuesday they are now investigating Downing Street parties during lockdown.
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick revealed an investigation was underway in a statement before the London Assembly. Dick said that Scotland Yard is now investigating "a number of events" at Downing Street.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has been under fire for allegedly holding events during months in which the nation was under lockdown because of COVID-19.
