UN agency says ready to help in Ukraine if needed

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 25-01-2022 16:38 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 16:25 IST
The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) is keeping a close eye on escalating tension over Russia's build-up of troops on the Ukraine border and is ready to help in case conflict causes a displacement of refugees.

"We are calling for calm, for all actors to try to ratchet down the tensions," UNHCR spokesperson Matthew Saltmarsh told a U.N. briefing. "We are talking to partners about contingency plans. We have the ability to move in supplies if needed."

Tensions have escalated after Russia massed an estimated 100,000 troops within reach of the Ukrainian border, although Moscow denies any intention of invading.

