UK police ask Downing Street investigation for more information

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-01-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 16:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
British police have written to the department investigating alleged COVID-19 lockdown parties at Downing Street, asking for more information about what it has found after the police opened a criminal investigation into the gatherings.

"The MPS has written to the Cabinet Office this morning with a formal request for it to refer all relevant information gathered from its inquiry in relation to events on the dates in question to support the police investigations," the Metropolitan Police Service said in a statement, declining to give the dates of the events it was investigating.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

