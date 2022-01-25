Singapore: 3 Indian-origin youths among 4 charged for flouting COVID rules at New Year party

Three Indian-origin youths were among four people charged in a Singapore court on Tuesday for flouting Covid-19 rules in a New Year party held at a popular river-side spot.

The chargings came after videos went viral online showing large crowds at Clarke Quay area on Dec 31, 2021. The COVID-19 multi-ministry task force had called the impromptu gathering ''a potential superspreading event'', Channel News Asia (CNA) reported.

The three youths -- Harjaz Singh, Verma Pulkit and Kotra Venkata Sai Rohankrishna -- along with William Alexander Brooks-Potts faced charges, including for failing to keep a one metre safe distance and not wearing a mask near Read Bridge at Clarke Quay at midnight on Jan 1, 2022, The Straits Times reported.

All the four individuals are aged between 19 and 22, it said.

Kotra faces an additional charge for allegedly attending a gathering, in a Spiderman costume, with three others, where he interacted with about 20 people.

The next hearing is on Feb 8. If convicted of breaking COVID-19 regulations, the men could be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both, the report said.

In its fight against the spread of coronavirus, Singapore has enforced strict measures such as keeping a distance of one metre, wearing masks and allowing maximum five people together to dine in approved places.

