Left Menu

Singapore: 3 Indian-origin youths among 4 charged for flouting COVID rules at New Year party

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 25-01-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 16:35 IST
Singapore: 3 Indian-origin youths among 4 charged for flouting COVID rules at New Year party
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Three Indian-origin youths were among four people charged in a Singapore court on Tuesday for flouting Covid-19 rules in a New Year party held at a popular river-side spot.

The chargings came after videos went viral online showing large crowds at Clarke Quay area on Dec 31, 2021. The COVID-19 multi-ministry task force had called the impromptu gathering ''a potential superspreading event'', Channel News Asia (CNA) reported.

The three youths -- Harjaz Singh, Verma Pulkit and Kotra Venkata Sai Rohankrishna -- along with William Alexander Brooks-Potts faced charges, including for failing to keep a one metre safe distance and not wearing a mask near Read Bridge at Clarke Quay at midnight on Jan 1, 2022, The Straits Times reported.

All the four individuals are aged between 19 and 22, it said.

Kotra faces an additional charge for allegedly attending a gathering, in a Spiderman costume, with three others, where he interacted with about 20 people.

The next hearing is on Feb 8. If convicted of breaking COVID-19 regulations, the men could be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both, the report said.

In its fight against the spread of coronavirus, Singapore has enforced strict measures such as keeping a distance of one metre, wearing masks and allowing maximum five people together to dine in approved places.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022