UP minister gets EC notice after video showing his son 'distributing' cash to people goes viral

After the video of the son of UP minister Anil Sharma, the BJP candidate from Shikarpur assembly segment, allegedly distributing money to people went viral, the returning officer for the constituency has sought the ministers explanation within 24 hours.The viral video purportedly shows Sharmas son Kush distributing Rs 100 notes to people amid the sounds of drum beats near his vehicle.

PTI | Bulandshahr(Up) | Updated: 25-01-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 16:39 IST
After the video of the son of UP minister Anil Sharma, the BJP candidate from Shikarpur assembly segment, allegedly distributing money to people went viral, the returning officer for the constituency has sought the minister’s explanation within 24 hours.

The viral video purportedly shows Sharma’s son Kush distributing Rs 100 notes to people amid the sounds of drum beats near his vehicle. It has been claimed that people taking money were drummers.

The Shikarpur returning officer has served a notice to minister Sharma.

In the notice to the minister, the RO told him that his party worker or officer is distributing cash to the people of the area. It prima facie appears to be a clear violation of the model code of conduct, the RO said, seeking the written explanation of the minister within 24 hours.

