BJP holds meeting under Fadnavis to discuss Mumbai civic poll plans

The BJP held a meeting on Tuesday to chalk out plans for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls expected to take place in a few months time.All MLAs and MPs as well as other leaders from Mumbai took part in the meeting chaired by former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, said city MLA Ashish Shelar.All the plans related to campaigning and mobilizing of party workers were chalked out in the meeting.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-01-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 17:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The BJP held a meeting on Tuesday to chalk out plans for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls expected to take place in a few months time.

All MLAs and MPs as well as other leaders from Mumbai took part in the meeting chaired by former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, said city MLA Ashish Shelar.

''All the plans related to campaigning and mobilizing of party workers were chalked out in the meeting. The BJP will face the civic polls with fresh vigour. We are all geared up to oust the Shiv Sena from the BMC and get the BJP's lotus to bloom,'' Shelar told reporters.

The Shiv Sena had won 84 seats in the 227-member BMC body in polls held in 2017, while the BJP was a close second with 82, though the former's tally rose after six MNS corporators joined along with some bypoll wins. The Sena has been in power in the BMC for nearly three decades.

The number of wards in the civic body are expected to increase from 227 to 236, which in turn may reduce the number of voters per ward from 54,000 now to around 50,000.

The metropolis has 94.55 lakh voters, as per 2019 data, and the redrawing of wards became necessary as the 2011 Census showed a decline in the population of the island city and an increase in that of the suburbs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

