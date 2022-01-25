UK PM Johnson does not believe he has broken the law -spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson does not believe he has broken the law but it is right for the police to investigate alleged lockdown breaches at his Downing Street residence, his spokesman said on Tuesday. "The prime minister thinks it is entirely right for the police to investigate these matters," the spokesman said, adding that everyone would cooperate fully with the investigation which was announced earlier on Tuesday.

Asked if Johnson thought he had broken the law, his spokesman said: "It is fair to say he does not."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)