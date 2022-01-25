Left Menu

UK PM Johnson does not believe he has broken the law -spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-01-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 18:18 IST
UK PM Johnson does not believe he has broken the law -spokesman
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson does not believe he has broken the law but it is right for the police to investigate alleged lockdown breaches at his Downing Street residence, his spokesman said on Tuesday. "The prime minister thinks it is entirely right for the police to investigate these matters," the spokesman said, adding that everyone would cooperate fully with the investigation which was announced earlier on Tuesday.

Asked if Johnson thought he had broken the law, his spokesman said: "It is fair to say he does not."

